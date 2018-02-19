WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 18, 2018 – Prescott, Arizona

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, and The Revival

3. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese

4. Asuka and Mickie James defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (w/Paige)

-Elias came out and sang a song that ran down Prescott and the crowd.

5. Braun Strowman defeated Elias

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated The Bar (via Disqualification)

8. Roman Reigns defeated John Cena

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)