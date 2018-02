Pro Wrestling Revolver “Friday the 16th” Results – February 16, 2018 – Dayton, Ohio

1. Trey Miguel defeated Jason Cade

2. Scramble Match for the Open Invitational Championship

Palmer (c) defeated Cole, Sam Heights, Myron Reed, Curt Stallion, Kody Rice, Jeremiah, Gregory Irons, and Pat Monix

3. AAW Women’s Championship Match

Jessica Havok (c) defeated Shotzi Blackheart

4. Brian Cage defeated Clayton Gainz

5. Revolver Tag-Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Besties in the World (Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett) defeated Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya and CJ Esparza) (c) and The Night Ryderz (Alex Colon and Dustin Rayz)

6. Shane Strickland defeated Trevor Lee

7. Rockstar Pro World Championship Match

Jon Murray (c) defeated Jake Manning

8. 6-Man Tornado Tag Team Match

Ove (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, and Dave Crist) defeated Team Tiger Blood (MJF, Ace Romero, and Moose)

9. Tetsuya Naito defeated Michael Elgin

