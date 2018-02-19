Mark Henry offers advice to Ronda Rousey

Feb 19, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I think she should try to babyface everyone. She should go in there, be nice and try to be respectful until someone makes her not nice. At least give everybody the benefit of the doubt and say ‘Hey, I don’t know everything, and I’m gonna be looking on everybody to teach me some stuff. Please, I want to be a major player, and I want to help everybody along, but I need to be helped in order for that to happen.'”

source: Busted Open radio

