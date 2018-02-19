LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 2/19

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with JoJo in the ring. She asks fans to stand in silence to remember the victims and their families from last week’s Florida school shooting. We go to the RAW opening video.

– We’re live from Phoenix as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

Gauntlet Match: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Elias, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz

We go right to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns.

Reigns hits the ring and is interviewed by Charly Caruso. Reigns says he’s not concerned about tonight but he does express concern for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match. Reigns names the other competitors and says they can’t beat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but he can. Reigns goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. We get the bell as they stall some to start.

They lock up and trade holds early on. Reigns takes Rollins down with a headlock and keeps him grounded. They get up and Rollins finally gets some offense in, including a pin attempt. Reigns fights back and they face off in the middle of the ring as fans pop. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho’s Next Big Move Revealed, More

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)