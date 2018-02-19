Glory Pro “One Year Anniversary” Results – February 18, 2018 – Edwardsville, Illinois

1. Jake Parnell defeated Gary Jay

2. Lufisto defeated Savanna Stone

3. #NONEWFRIENDS defeated The Pride

4. ACH defeated Tyler Matrix

5. United Glory Tag Team Championship Match

Everett Connors and DJ Z (c) defeated The Besties in the World (Davy Vega and Matt Fitchett)

6. The Boys from Jollyville defeated Stephen Wolf and Myron Reed

7. #1 Contender’s (Crown of Glory Championship) 5-Man Scramble Match

Hakim Zane defeated Gringo Loco, Brandon Espinosa, Stevie Fierce, and Trey Miguel

8. Crown of Glory Championship – Triple Threat Match

Jake Something (c) defeated Paco Gonzales and Curt Stallion

9. First Time Ever Match

Tetsuya Naito defeated AR Fox

