Glory Pro “One Year Anniversary” Results – February 18, 2018 – Edwardsville, Illinois

Feb 19, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Jake Parnell defeated Gary Jay

2. Lufisto defeated Savanna Stone

3. #NONEWFRIENDS defeated The Pride

4. ACH defeated Tyler Matrix

5. United Glory Tag Team Championship Match
Everett Connors and DJ Z (c) defeated The Besties in the World (Davy Vega and Matt Fitchett)

6. The Boys from Jollyville defeated Stephen Wolf and Myron Reed

7. #1 Contender’s (Crown of Glory Championship) 5-Man Scramble Match
Hakim Zane defeated Gringo Loco, Brandon Espinosa, Stevie Fierce, and Trey Miguel

8. Crown of Glory Championship – Triple Threat Match
Jake Something (c) defeated Paco Gonzales and Curt Stallion

9. First Time Ever Match
Tetsuya Naito defeated AR Fox

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/15/18 Impact Wrestling Conference Call featuring hot news and verbal barbs

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal