Glory Pro “One Year Anniversary” Results – February 18, 2018 – Edwardsville, Illinois
1. Jake Parnell defeated Gary Jay
2. Lufisto defeated Savanna Stone
3. #NONEWFRIENDS defeated The Pride
4. ACH defeated Tyler Matrix
5. United Glory Tag Team Championship Match
Everett Connors and DJ Z (c) defeated The Besties in the World (Davy Vega and Matt Fitchett)
6. The Boys from Jollyville defeated Stephen Wolf and Myron Reed
7. #1 Contender’s (Crown of Glory Championship) 5-Man Scramble Match
Hakim Zane defeated Gringo Loco, Brandon Espinosa, Stevie Fierce, and Trey Miguel
8. Crown of Glory Championship – Triple Threat Match
Jake Something (c) defeated Paco Gonzales and Curt Stallion
9. First Time Ever Match
Tetsuya Naito defeated AR Fox
(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)