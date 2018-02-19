GCW “Gang Affiliated” Results – February 17, 2018 – Allentown, Pennsylvania

1. Eric Ryan defeated KTB

2. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) defeated G-Raver and Jimmy Lloyd’s

3. 4-Way Dream Match
Eli Everfly defeated Unbreakable Andy, Jack Evans, and B-Boy

4. Markus Crane defeated Brandon Kirk

5. First Time Ever Match
Joey Janela defeated Jody Meat
-Janela will face The Great Sasuke as part of the GCW show during WrestleMania Weekend.

6. GCW World Championship Match
Nick Gage (c) defeated Homicide

