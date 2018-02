EVOLVE 101 Results – February 18, 2018 – Joppa, Maryland

1. Dom Garrini defeated Kyle the Beast

2. Triple Threat Match

Rayo defeated Ace Perry and Dante Caballero

3. Jason Kincaid defeated Jarek 1:20

4. Tag Team Grudge Match

The End (Odinson and Parrow) defeated WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and James Drake)

5. Special Challenge Match

Fred Yehi defeated Shane Mercer

6. Non-Title Special Attraction Match

Zack Saber Jr. defeated Chris Dickinson (via Referee Stoppage)

7. MCW Showcase Match

Joe Keys defeated Ken Dixon

8. No Holds Barred – Non-title match

Keith Lee defeated Tracy Williams

9. #1 Contender’s (EVOLVE Championship) Four-Way Elimination Match

Matt Riddle defeated Austin Theory, Darby Allin, and Jaka

-Riddle will have his EVOLVE Championship Match against Zack Saber jr. in New Orleans.

