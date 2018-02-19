Alpha-1 “Keep the Dream Alive” Results – February 18, 2018 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

1. Zero Gravity Championship Match

Alex Daniels defeated Shane Sabre (c)

2. Six-Way Scramble Match

Space Monkey defeated Kody Lane, Matt Knicks, Brubaker, Steve Brown, and Pat Monix

3. Eddie Kingston defeated BMD

4. Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

Gregory Iron and Anthony Greene defeated Western Med Connection (Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham and Jim Nye) (c) and The Meme Team (Eric Cairnie and Jesse Bieber)

5. Southside Wrestling Championship – Four-Way Elimination Match

Ethan Page (c) defeated Josh Briggs, Mark Wheeler, and Kobe Durst

6. Josh Alexander defeated ABYSS

7. Alpha Male Championship Match

Rickey Shane Page (c) defeated Alessandro Del Bruno

