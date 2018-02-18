WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 17, 2018 – Eugene, Oregon

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson defeated The Revival, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas

3. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville (w/Paige)

5. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

-After the match, Hawkins got on the mic and challenged anyone from the back to face him in another match.

6. Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins

7. Finn Balor defeated Elias

8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar (via Disqualification)

