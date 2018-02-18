WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 16, 2018 – Portland, Oregon

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Goldust defeated The Revival and Curt Hawkins

-After the match, The Revival beat down Hawkins and then challenged anyone from the back to face them. Braun Strowman came out and powerslammed The Revival and Hawkins.

3. Asuka and Mickie James defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (w/Paige)

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar (via Disqualification)

5. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony Nese

6. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks

8. Roman Reigns defeated Elias

