WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 17, 2018 – Cocoa, Florida

Feb 18, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Buddy Murphy defeated Raul Mendoza

2. Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah

3. Heavy Machinery defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

4. Chad Lail defeated Killian Dain (via Disqualification)

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated The Authors of Pain

6. Kassius Ohno defeated Brennan Williams

7. Biance Belair and Vanessa Borne defeated Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane

8. Roderick Strong defeated Adam Cole

