WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 16, 2018 – Jacksonville, Florida

1. Jeet Rama and Tian Bing defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel (via Disqualification)

2. Shayna Baszler defeated Zeda

3. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Jason

4. Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi (w/Taynara Conti)

5. Aleister Black defeated Raul Mendoza

6. #1 Contender’s (NXT Tag Team Championship) Fatal Four-Way Match

The Forgotten Sons defeated Heavy Machinery, The Authors of Pain, and The Street Profits

-The Forgotten Sons will receive their title match at the upcoming live event in St. Augustine, Florida.

7. Nikki Cross defeated Dakota Kai

8. Non-Title Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated No Way Jose

