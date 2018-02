Strowman on his TV persona: “”I love that I can portray someone that I’m not”

“I love that I can portray someone that I’m not. I’m easy-going, keep to myself and quiet-like. It’s always a challenge to push myself, but I enjoy it. I spend my days in cars, buses and airplanes, so on my off days I like to get away from the city life and disappear to the woods.”

source: channel24.co.za

