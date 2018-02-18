Stardom “Queen’s Fest 2018” Results – February 18, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. 3-on-2 Handicap Match

Konami and Kaori Yoneyama defeated Hanan, Ruaka and Shiki Shibusawa

2. 4-Way Elmination Tag Team Match

Nicole Savoy and Miranda defeated Team Jungle (Jungle Kyona and Natsuko Tora), Queen’s Quest (AZM and HZK) and Starlight Kid and Xia Brookside

3. Hiromi Mimura defeated Sumire Natsu (via Disqualification)

4. Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match

Oedo Tai (Kagetsu and Hana Kimura) (c) defeated Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano (AZM)

After the match, Mayu Iwatani requested her rematch against Toni Storm for the World of Stardom title. The match will take place on April 1st in Nagoya at Dream Slam.

5. Special Dream Match

Meiko Satomura Vs. Toni Storm (Time-Limit Draw)

6. Wonder of Stardom Championship Match

Io Shirai (c) defeated Momo Watanabe

-A new belt was introduced – the Future of Stardom title. The title is for rookies who are either under 20 years old or have less than 2 years of experience. AZM, Hanan, Ruaka, Starlight Kid and Shiki Shibusawa will fight for the first title holder in a tournament. The finale will take place on March 28th held in the Korakuen Hall.

