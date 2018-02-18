Six-Woman Tag Match Announced for RAW, Curt Hawkins’ Losing Streak Hits 175.

Feb 18, 2018 - by Bill Fenbers

Tomorrow’s Monday Night RAW will have the six participants in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match competing in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Mickie James vs. Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, & RAW Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss.

Curt Hawkins lost his 175th consecutive match on Saturday night, but kept things positive on Twitter.

