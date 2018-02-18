Six-Woman Tag Match Announced for RAW, Curt Hawkins’ Losing Streak Hits 175.
Tomorrow’s Monday Night RAW will have the six participants in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match competing in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.
Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Mickie James vs. Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, & RAW Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss.
BREAKING: Just days before the #EliminationChamber Match, @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE & @MickieJames will take on @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWE_MandyRose & @SonyaDevilleWWE TOMORROW NIGHT on #RAW! #WWEChamber https://t.co/a1WL4tOdbe
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2018
Curt Hawkins lost his 175th consecutive match on Saturday night, but kept things positive on Twitter.
Hit an historical 0-175 tonight. Win or lose I’ll for sure be remembered in this business either way. Thinking about titling my book…
Reverse Goldberg:
The Curt Hawkins Story.
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) February 18, 2018