Ryback on Enzo: “I understand why he didn’t tell WWE because if he didn’t do anything he would have been fired or suspended”

“I understand why (Enzo Amore) didn’t tell WWE because if he didn’t do anything he would have been fired or suspended last year because that company won’t back you in anything, especially something like that because they will just drop you. They may bring you back at some point but the damage was already done. He hasn’t been up there that long and you look at it like you are making that money and you keep wanting to make that money and you are not sure that they are going to bring you back, but I am going off the assumption that he didn’t do anything and why he didn’t tell them because again, if he did he would have been fired or suspended last year and not been paid so he was preserving that and hoping that it wouldn’t come out, but it did.”

source: Conversation With The Big Guy podcast

