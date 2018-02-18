New faction involving former military members being tested in NXT

Feb 18, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

A new faction is being tested in NXT at non-televised live events, involving Chad Lail, Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, and Lacey Evans. Three of these individuals – Lail, Cutler, and Evans – have one thing in common: they’re all former members of the United States Marine Corps. Lail, formerly known as Gunner in Impact Wrestling, served in the USMC as a machine gunner and was a lance corporal before transitioning to professional wrestling. Steve Cutler served in the Marines between 2007 and 2011 and served two tours in Afghanistan. Evans was a member of the Marine Corps Special Reaction Team and served in the Corps for five years after she enlisted at the age of 19.

