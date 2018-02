Mickie James on her WWE return: “It has been amazing”

“It has been amazing. It has been a whirlwind for sure. I guess for me it is different because I am from a different era and all these girls, and they are women obviously, have a genuine respect and love for me and I am so grateful for that. They listen to me and my opinions and advice.”

source: Lilian Garcia’s podcast

