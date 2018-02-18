Independent wrestling veteran: “I have cervical cancer”

Long time ring veteran Lufisto has announced she has cervical cancer. The twenty year Canadian ring general turned 38 years old on Thursday. Her title victories on the independent circuit are numerous, including claiming such titles such as the Shine, Super 8 Women Tournament Championship, and the Lucha Libre Feminil Extreme Championship.

You can read Lufisto’s full statement below:

I’ve been debating if this is something I should share. I don’t even know if this is the right thing to do.

Not many know but I’ve been struggling with heavy depression for over a year now. I’m on medication and the anxiety, sadness and pain has been so heavy that I also developed IBS. I also gained a lot of weight. For those who are talking “Hey, did you see? LuFisto is fat again”… Well, that is the reason. I might get into this subject on how I got there in the future but not right now…

I’m not writing this piece for this reason.

After my post about my 38th birthday today, many friends and fans reached out because they are wondering what is wrong. A lot of my fans have shown support and I’ve always said that I would’ve quit a long time ago if it wasn’t from them and that remains true, more than ever. Therefore, although I am a very private person, I feel that I need to be totally honest with you all, the people who have supported me for all these years, family and friends.

The main reason why I’ve been feeling like crap is probably because I need to talk about it and I don’t feel right hiding something. So here it is…

I have cervical cancer.

They found the cells last week and I need to get a surgery to remove them… Not the burning thing, a surgery. Although it is not a big procedure for now, I still have to go under the knife and honestly, I’m not too thrilled about it. I know I’ve been distant to family and friends and I feel I haven’t been as productive anywhere because I’m too much in my head.

The cells being very close to the uterus so they also need to take samples to check if the disease did not get in there. Today, I was also told that my insurance was not covering the whole procedure and it is way too overpriced for something that is supposed to be simple. It is probably the Canadian in me that can’t understand why people’s health is treated the same way as if you would buy a used car in the United States… I’m extremely upset and at this point, I don’t even know what will happen.

I’m trying to get answers from the hospital about the costs and options but I keep getting no answers. “We will call you back!” They never do. When they did, they didn’t even have the right information.

Also, if they find bad cells in the uterus, I will need a full hysterectomy to prevent the disease to spread anywhere else. Not that I want to get into the “vagina” too much but, hysterectomy means that they will remove everything on the inside if you don’t know the medical term.

The heart defect/ stoke, the injuries, the betrayals, the hard work that doesn’t pay off, the depressions, the IBS and now this… Some people, close and far, have been through way worse and I don’t want to complain while there are people losing loved one and people getting shot at schools, which is despicable and really kills all the faith I have in the human race. I’m just so tired. And frustrated too.

Anyway, these are the facts and where I’m at now. Apparently, recovery is no longer than 2 weeks so I shouldn’t miss any shows as I’m trying to work things out so the surgery happens on a week I already took off, that is if I can get the surgery if there is a way to lower the costs. Hopefully, I will get some answers soon.

If for some reasons this situation would affect my performances, my availability to you all or my mood and patience, please forgive me.

God bless and see you at Nova Pro and Glory Pro this weekend.

LuFisto

