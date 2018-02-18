Former WCW announcer: “What was the NWA thinking?”

Chris Cruise via Facebook:

What was the NWA thinking putting its champion into a match with James Ellsworth? They think that shrimp/cartoon character is worthy of a match with their champ? Anyone can just say they want to fight the champ without proving their worth/working their way up the card? And then, to make things worse, they make the match competitive. How does that help their champion? Their title? What were they thinking?

