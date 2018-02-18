EVOLVE 100 Results – February 17, 2018 – Queens, New York
Prelim Match – Triple Threat
Darby Allin defeated Jason Kincaid and Jarek 1:20
1. The Future is Now Match #1
Fred Yehi defeated Dom Garrini
2. The Future is Now Match #2
Anthony Henry defeated Tracy Williams (w/Stokely Hathaway)
3. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
Chris Dickinson and Jaka (c) vs. The End (Odinson and Parrow) (No Contest)
4. The Future is Now Match #3
Matt Riddle defeated James Drake
5. WWN Championship Match
Keith Lee (c) defeated AR Fox
6. EVOLVE Championship Match
Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Austin Theory
