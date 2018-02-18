EVOLVE 100 Results – February 17, 2018 – Queens, New York

Prelim Match – Triple Threat

Darby Allin defeated Jason Kincaid and Jarek 1:20

1. The Future is Now Match #1

Fred Yehi defeated Dom Garrini

2. The Future is Now Match #2

Anthony Henry defeated Tracy Williams (w/Stokely Hathaway)

3. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson and Jaka (c) vs. The End (Odinson and Parrow) (No Contest)

4. The Future is Now Match #3

Matt Riddle defeated James Drake

5. WWN Championship Match

Keith Lee (c) defeated AR Fox

6. EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Austin Theory

