CHIKARA “National Pro Wrestling Day 2018” Results – February 17, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Day World Grand Prix 2018 – Qualifying Match

Cornelius Crummels and Sonny Defarge defeated The Beach Bums (Freddie IV and TJ)

2. Rory Gulak defeated Travis Huckabee

-Travis Huckabee replaced Gran Akuma, who has ended his career due to injury.

3. Warren Barksdale defeated Clothesline Curtis

4. Ursa Minor in the Night Sky defeated Proletariat Boar of Moldova

5. Day World Grand Prix 2018 – Qualifying Match

Team Janelope (Joey Janela and Penelope Ford) defeated Xyberhawx 2000 (Razerhawk and Sylverhawk)

6. Submission Match

Ophidian defeated Frightmare

-Green Ant II will make his debut at the next edition of Hour of Power.

7. 4-on-2 Handicap Match

Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea, Merlok, Cajun Crawdad, and Hermit Crab) defeated The Throwbacks (Hype Rockwell and Fire Ant)

8. CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

The Whisper (c) (w/Snow Troll) defeated Tony Deppen

-Ophidian gets attacked during an interview by Fire Ant.

9. CHIKARA’s Campeonatos de Parejas – Best Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match

(Rick Roland and Sloan Caprice) defeated Los Ice Creams (c) (2 falls to 0)

10. CHIKARA Grand Championship Match

Oleg the Usurper defeated Juan Francisco de Coronado (c) (via Disqualification)

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)