Austin believes his Stone Cold gimmick could have gotten over in the PG era





“With the rule system that is in place there now, there were rules back then when I was running wild there, right? But you just push the envelope due to whatever the rule structure is. People say, ‘could Stone Cold Steve Austin get over in today’s WWE?’ Hell yeah, I could. Same rules, same guy.”

