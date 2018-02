Angle picks his all time favorite match stipulation

“One on one Ironman Match. It’s the only way to separate the men from the boys. I’ve done 4 or 5 in my entire career. That’s when you know how good you truly are. Ironman Match!” He also talks about who he’d like to wrestle: “AJ (Styles) or Daniel (Bryan)? That’s like comparing identical twins. They’re both exceptional. Just give me 30 minutes with one of them. That’s all I want.”

source: Angle’s Facebook Q&A

(Visited 1 times, 74 visits today)