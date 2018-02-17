WWE’s Mattel action figures take #1 spot in sales in the U.S. for 2017

The NPD Group listed WWE action figures from Mattel as the top action figure line of 2017 in the United States, surpassing all action figure sales of other major entertainment brands and blockbuster films.

“WWE’s year-round content and unprecedented fan engagement play a key role in the success of all lines of business, including our #1 action figure,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. “With family-friendly entertainment, a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, and an extensive roster of larger than life Superstars, our passionate fans can engage with WWE in more ways than any other entertainment brand.”

Mattel’s WWE Basic Action Figure Series is the longest-running continuous action figure assortment in history. With more than 400 unique WWE Superstars in the collection, the Series celebrates the history of WWE spanning from the Legends of the 1980’s to the present Superstars of today.

“WWE fans, both kids and collectors, are among the most loyal and passionate of any property. When you combine that passion with an amazing roster of Superstars, it’s a magic formula for action figures,” said Jason Horowitz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Licensed Properties at Mattel. “We offer fans product with continual freshness and authenticity, and in 2018 our design team is raising the bar with new techniques to ensure our action figures are even more like their real-life Superstars.”

Mattel, one of the biggest toy companies in the world, has been doing WWE action figures since 2009.

