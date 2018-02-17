WWE officially drops brand-specific PPVs, moves back to one special a month





WWE officially announced that pay-per-views after WrestleMania will feature both Raw and Smackdown brands with the company dropping its brand-specific pay-per-views.

That means that it’s back to one pay-per-view per month moving forward, although the length of each pay-per-view will probably increase to four hours instead of three to accommodate all the matches.

The pay-per-view calendar post-WrestleMania sees Backlash on May 6, Money In The Bank on June 17, Extreme Rules on July 15, SummerSlam on August 19, Hell In A Cell on September 16, TLC on October 21, Survivor Series on November 18, and Clash of Champions on December 16.

Payback, Great Balls of Fire, Battleground, and No Mercy were all dropped from the schedule moving forward.

