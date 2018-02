WRESTLE-1 “W-Impact 2018 – Day 2” Results – February 14, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. WRESTLE-1 Cruiser Fest – Round 1

Alejandro defeated Yusuke Kodama

2. WRESTLE-1 Cruiser Fest – Round 1

MAZADA defeated Kenshin Chikano

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

TriggeR (Masayuki Kono and Shuji Kondo), NOSAWA Rongai, and FUJITA defeated NEW ERA (Daiki Inaba, Seiki Yoshioka, Koji Doi, and Kumagoro)

4. WRESTLE-1 Cruiser Fest – Round 1

Andy Wu defeated Drunk Andy

5. WRESTLE-1 Cruiser Fest – Round 1

Ryuji Hijikata defeated Kaz Hayashi

6. Hana Kimura and Saori Anno defeated Natsumi Maki and Mika Iwata

7. Manabu Soya and AKIRA defeated Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino and Seigo Tachibana)

8. WRESTLE-1 Result Championship Match

Jiro Kuroshio defeated Takanori Ito (c)

