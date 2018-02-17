Rusev on the success of Rusev Day

In an interview with ESPN Rusev commented on the success of Rusev Day

“I had no idea what was going to happen. This was supposed to be a one time Rusev Day thing. I never thought in a million years it was going to explode into what it is today. It was something we planned to do, but just a day. But it just caught on fire ever since. Nobody expected that”

“I’ve just been enjoying it. I’ve been boo’d out of buildings for the past 4 years, so finally the people appreciate me. But I’m just having fun. I’m doing me. Every bad guy or good guy we all enjoy the crowd reactions, so I’m just going with it”

“By far it’s the most fun I’ve had in my career. I loved riding into Wrestlemania 31 with the tank, that was amazing of course, but now I’m showing everybody that you don’t have to be stuck being a foreigner bad guy. Being a foreigner bad guy doesn’t have to be my destiny. I can be so much more than that”

