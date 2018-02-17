Mysterio asked about opponents if he returns to WWE

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Rey Mysterio commented on who he wants to face if he signs back with WWE

“There are some strong names that have been around that I want to challenge. AJ Styles is one of them. I think AJ and myself could have a good program together. Finn Balor is another, I think I’d have a really good run with Finn.”

“People ask me if Rey returned would he be on 205 Live? Would he be a part of the Cruiserweight Division? It’s hard for me to say. There’s some great talents in that Division, and I’d love to face them. I think whatever the fans wanna see if I come back, that’s what we’ll give them.”

