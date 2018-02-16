The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing Smackdown & NXT

Feb 16, 2018 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries
*Rich Swann Officially Released
*New Impact PPV Officially Announced
*Mixed Match Challenge Review

And More!

In what will be a first for the show, we delivered a live review of House Hunters, Yes, House Hunters. Why, Because Why Not!

We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown, which included changes to the WWE Championship match at Fastlane, Charlotte’s continued Domination and more. We also gave you the NXT Rundown in which Lindsey was in attendance for.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack021518.mp3

