Michael Elgin inks a new contract, files suit against his accuser

– Michael Elgin signed a new two year deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

– Elgin has also filed a lawsuit against his accuser. “Michael Elgin has filed suit against an individual who has defamed him and wrongfully invaded his privacy, according to the petition filed in the Warren County, Missouri, Circuit Court on February 9th. Elgin, whose legal name is Aaron Frobel, has sued a wrestling fan who uses the name ‘Moses Malone’ on Twitter, claiming that she has lied about the nature of their relationship, falsely stated that he is ‘abusive’ and a ‘predator,’ and falsely stated that he engaged in a ‘cover-up’ of a sexual assault.”

(sources: PWinsider & Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

