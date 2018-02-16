Luke Hawx on his experience as a WWE Performance Center coach

Veteran wrestler Luke Hawk posted the following on his Facebook page:

The (Wild)Kat is out the bag: Earlier this week I had the pleasure to be invited to coach at the WWE Performance Center and Produce at NXT live events.

It really has been a wonderful experience working here in such a hardworking,hungry environment! HUGE Thank you to not only WWE but to the entire staff at NXT for making me feel at home. The coaching staff here is 2nd to none! I really have to give a special Thank you to Coach Robby Brookside who looked after me and also dropped knowledge on me 24/7. The man is an information library!!!

The Performance Center is like none other and set up so very well for its wrestlers and staff. EVERYTHING you could ever want or dream for is at your fingertips!

