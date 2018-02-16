Impact Wrestling returns to PPV in April

Impact Wrestling will hold its newest pay-per-view, Redemption, at the Impact Zone at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The first Impact pay-per-view of the year, taking place on April 22, was scheduled to be held outside of Orlando, with the Toronto area rumored as the location. However the company opted to go to a familiar place and the filming stage at Universal Studios was booked for the occasion. The last show on traditional pay-per-view for Impact was Bound For Glory which took place this past November from Ottawa. Impact Wrestling will hold several days worth of television tapings for its weekly flagship show in the days after Redemption.

