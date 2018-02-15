WWE News and Notes

– Seth Rollins new opponent for Wrestlemania 34 is rumored to be Kurt Angle.

– Wrestling Observer reports that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon personally negotiated Ronda Rousey’s deal with WWE.

– According to the Observer, Triple H is assembling a team in NXT for when he and Stephanie McMahon are given control of WWE.

– Xavier Woods car was broken into last night…

So I'm not upset that someone broke into my car last night (I don't keep anything of value in there on the just in case) – im upset cause they just sat in it, made a mess, smoked cigarettes (I hate that smell 🤮), and spilled Polynesian sauce (Cardinal sin) pic.twitter.com/2PKO2nbIJ9 — 🍩Austin Creed🍩 (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 15, 2018



