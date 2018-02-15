WWE News and Notes

Feb 15, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

– Seth Rollins new opponent for Wrestlemania 34 is rumored to be Kurt Angle.

Wrestling Observer reports that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon personally negotiated Ronda Rousey’s deal with WWE.

– According to the Observer, Triple H is assembling a team in NXT for when he and Stephanie McMahon are given control of WWE.

– Xavier Woods car was broken into last night…


