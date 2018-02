On Talk is Jericho, Will Ospreay explained why he turned down a WWE offer

“As a kid you would always want your Wrestlemania. It’s always been in the back of my mind. But as I come here and have grown up more, I don’t do very well traveling as it is. Those guys in WWE are wrestling on Christmas day, and New Year’s. That would have killed me. Christmas for me is family. I love being with my family”

