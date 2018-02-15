SummerSlam 2018 collectors ticket features apparent roster brand changes

The collectors ticket for this year’s SummerSlam might be a spoiler on an upcoming draft that will see some changes coming to both brands.

The 3D ticket features Braun Strowman, Naomi, The Usos, Charlotte, Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ronda Rousey on one side in front of a red background and then if you tilt it, it reveals The New Day, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Sasha Banks on a blue background.

Another draft is rumored to be taking place following WrestleMania 34. If that is the case, Naomi, The Usos, Charlotte, and Nakamura would be moving to the red side while Joe, Rollins, and Banks would be going over to blue.

You can see the ticket below.

