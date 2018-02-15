Rosa Mendes talks about her relationship with Paige

“Paige and I are soul sisters. She has a heart of gold. When friends go through hard times, it’s important to be there for them, but it’s also important to step away when they need space. If your friendship is strong enough to withstand obstacles, then I feel that those obstacles will bring you closer together. I’m so happy that her and I reconnected. When I was going through my own problems, Natalya was there for me, and I don’t know what I would have done without her at that time in my life. She’s been a true friend for so many years. That’s what being a true friend is all about – being there when someone needs you, not when their friendship can benefit you.”

source: pressboxonline.com

