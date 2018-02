Report: Rousey to compete at WM 34 in a mixed tag match

Sports Illustrated is reporting Ronda Rousey will have a mixed tag match at WrestleMania 34 with a partner to be determined, facing off against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

With Rousey out of the picture for the women’s title matches, here are the expected matches at Wrestlemania…

* Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship

* Charlotte vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

