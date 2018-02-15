Planned card for the ROH 16th Anniversary Show in Las Vegas

Feb 15, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here is the planned card for the ROH 16th Anniversary Show on March 9th from Las Vegas live on PPV:

* World Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Jay Lethal

* Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Briscoes

* Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks & Adam Page vs. SoCal Unscensored (Daniels, Kazarian, Scorpio Sky)

* Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez

* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Taven

* Flip Gordon against a wrestler from New Japan (which will be set up at next week’s Honor Rising shows)

(Visited 1 times, 25 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/8/18: Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal