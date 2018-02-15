Planned card for the ROH 16th Anniversary Show in Las Vegas

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here is the planned card for the ROH 16th Anniversary Show on March 9th from Las Vegas live on PPV:

* World Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Jay Lethal

* Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Briscoes

* Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks & Adam Page vs. SoCal Unscensored (Daniels, Kazarian, Scorpio Sky)

* Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez

* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Taven

* Flip Gordon against a wrestler from New Japan (which will be set up at next week’s Honor Rising shows)

