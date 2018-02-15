Mysterio contemplating his next move

Feb 15, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Rey Mysterio is likely to sign a part time short term deal with WWE (similar to the deals Chris Jericho receives) either this year or in early 2019, according to The Wrestling Observer. Konnan was asked about Mysterio’s future on this week’s Impact Wrestling conference call. Konnan said that he should be deciding shortly between offers from Impact Wrestling and WWE.

In the meantime, Rey’s son Dominic is training for pro wrestling in Florida under the tutelage of Jay Lethal and is said to be doing well.

