Most viewed programs on WWE Network last week

The VOD top ten for WWE Network over the last week is below.

1. Royal Rumble 2018

2. Mixed Match Challenge from 2/6

3. Ride Along with Balor, Gallows, Anderson and Elias

4. NXT from 2/7

5. NXT Takeover Philadelphia

6. Mixed Match Challenge from 1/30

7. 205 Live from 2/6

8. WWE 24 WrestleMania Orlando

9. Photo Shoot: Eric Bischoff

10. Elimination Chamber 2015

source: wrestlingobserver.com

