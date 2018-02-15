More WWE News and Notes
– PWinsider reports that WWE hall of famer Diamond Dallas Page has been added to appear for this upcoming Raw. His role has not been specified.
– According to various reports, Jeff Hardy is close to being cleared to return to in ring action.
– Rich Swann was released today on his 27th birthday.
– For those of you in in Europe, Australia, and the Middle East who have WWE 2K18, you’ll be getting a special WrestleMania Edition on March 23rd! (Details)
