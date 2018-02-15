Eric Bischoff says he believes Hulk Hogan will be back with WWE

“I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I don’t have any inside information. When he and I talk, we don’t talk about that. But my gut tells me, you know as the saying goes, time heals all wounds. Hulk will always be a part of sports entertainment/professional wrestling history, and there’s nothing that’s gonna change that. His relationship with the WWE, whether it’s official or unofficial, is something that can’t really be erased. So I think when time heals the wounds, I think it’s inevitable that they’ll come back together again. But there’s charred feelings on both sides of that equation.”

source: WrestlingInc.com

