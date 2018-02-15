Booker T explains his worked feud with Corey Graves: “What this proves is wrestling is still alive”

“Brad and I, we just had a last segment, 14 minutes, where we had nothing to talk about. Not one thing. We were trying to fill in time so our sponsors and the station won’t get mad at us. We filled the time slot and Corey Graves took the brunt of it. What this proves is wrestling is still alive, the angles are still alive, the storylines could still be valid if one played them properly. People really thought I was mad at Corey Graves to the point that Forbes, USA Today, SB Nation – everybody picked it up.”

source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

