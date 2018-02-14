Mick Foley’s 20th anniversary of Hell in a Cell speaking tour dates

Here are the dates for Foley’s 20th anniversary of Hell in a Cell speaking tour.

4/11 – Zanies Comedy Club in Rosemont, IL

4/12 – DC Improv in Washington DC

4/17 – Zanies in Nashville, TN

4/18 – Stand Up Live in Huntsville, AL

4/19 – StarDome in Hoover, AL (Birmingham area)

4/25 – The Comic Strip in Edmonton, Alberta Canada

4/26 – The Laugh Shop in Calgary, Alberta Canada

5/1 – Tacoma Comedy Club in Tacoma, WA

5/2 – Spokane Comedy Club in Spokane, WA

5/3 – The Ice House in Pasadena, CA

5/12 – The MCW Arena in Joppa, Maryland

5/15 – Funny Bone in Omaha, Nebraska

5/17 – Helium in St. Louis, Missouri

5/23 – Helium in Portland, Oregon

5/24 – House of Comedy in Phoenix, Arizona

6/14 – Helium in Buffalo, NY

6/15 – Laugh It Up! in Poughkeepsie, NY

6/24 – Laugh Boston in Boston, MA

6/28 – Mr. Salls Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA

source: PWinsider

