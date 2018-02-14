Lucha Underground season 4 television tapings announced

Lucha Underground has announced three television tapings that will take place towards the end of February.

The tapings – on February 23, 24, and 25 – will be at the Lucha Underground Arena at 1525 Industrial Street in Los Angeles and will start at 6:30PM and lasting until 10:30PM.

Tickets are available for all taping dates and have a limit of four tickets per reservations.

Anyone who attends the tapings will be required a non-disclosure agreement and image release prior to entering the arena. Clothing must be all plain and cannot have artwork or logos on it apart from Lucha Underground graphics. Anyone who does not obey the rules will not be allowed inside.

Tapings are free and are on first come, first served basis.

For more information go to http://lu4.eventbrite.com.

