Jericho says everything gets back to Vince eventually

“You’ve got to watch what you say at all times because they’re watching you even when you don’t think they are. They’ll find out. The boss will find out. I often wonder… It’s not even wondering – I’m sure it happens. He probably gets a report every day. ‘Here’s the social media report, here’s the Twitter report, here’s the podcast report. This person said this’ or ‘that person said that.'”

source: The Steve Austin Show

