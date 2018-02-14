Jericho says everything gets back to Vince eventually

Feb 14, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“You’ve got to watch what you say at all times because they’re watching you even when you don’t think they are. They’ll find out. The boss will find out. I often wonder… It’s not even wondering – I’m sure it happens. He probably gets a report every day. ‘Here’s the social media report, here’s the Twitter report, here’s the podcast report. This person said this’ or ‘that person said that.'”

source: The Steve Austin Show

(Visited 1 times, 38 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/8/18: Impact Wrestling conference call with Austin Aries

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal