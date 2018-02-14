Former star Billy Jack Haynes claims he witnessed two murders of a cold case 30 years ago

Former WWE star Billy Jack Haynes is claiming that he was a witness to the three-decade murder of the ‘Boys on the Tracks’ in Alexander, Arkansas, and is now coming forward with his story and what he saw.

Two teenagers – Kevin Ives and Don Henry – were brutally killed on August 23, 1987 and the case went cold after the killer or killers were never found.

Now, the local KARK 4 News affiliate in the area is reporting that Haynes has reached out to the parents of one of the boys and teamed up with an investigator to raise money to fund a private investigation into the murders.

“I come with no hidden voice. I come to you straight face-to-face, because this is reality, man,” Haynes said in a video posted on YouTube. “Don’t hide nothing!”

Haynes, who apart from being a WWE star also transported and trafficked cocaine through the United States, said that while on one of his jobs as a security for a drug money drop, he witnessed the two murders. Haynes said that they were murdered by people who were working for the same Arkansas “criminal politician” he was providing security services for.

“I’m standing here putting my life on the line, telling you that I could very well be killed,” added the 64-year-old in the video. “They have to be taken down.”

You can read the full story on ArkansasMatters.com.

Three years ago, Haynes sued WWE for “egregious mistreatment of its wrestlers for its own benefit, as well as its concealment and denial of medical research and evidence concerning traumatic brain injuries suffered by WWE wrestlers.”

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)