WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 12, 2018 – Stockton, California

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The New Day defeated Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, and Primo Colon

2. Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis

3. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

4. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

5. WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Five-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Lana, Becky Lynch, Carmella, and Natalya

7. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

