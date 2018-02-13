ROH on SBG Episode #334 Results – February 11, 2018 – Nashville, Tennessee

Feb 13, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas (w/Silas Young) defeated Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali andLeon St. Giovanni) via disqualification as Kenny King intervened in the match.

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny King and Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali and Leon St. Giovanni) defeated Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas

3. ROH Women of Honor Championship Tournament – Round 1
Mandy Leon defeated Madison Rayne

4. ROH World Championship Match
Dalton Castle (c) (w/The Boys) defeated Punishment Martinez
-After the match, the boys are attacked by Martinez.

